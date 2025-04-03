WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess?, Inc. (GES) announced that the Special Committee of the Board, formed to review and evaluate the previously announced non-binding proposal from WHP Global through its affiliate WHP Investments, LLC, to acquire for $13.00 per share in cash the outstanding shares of Guess?, other than shares held by certain existing shareholders, has retained Solomon Partners as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as its legal advisor.The Special Committee is evaluating and considering WHP Global's proposal and has not yet determined whether it is appropriate to pursue the proposed transaction or any other transaction.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX