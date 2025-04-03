ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Welcomes Don Esparza as President of the South/Southwest Region

Industry Veteran to lead ALKEME's aggressive growth plan in south and southwest US

ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the appointment of Don Esparza as President of its South/Southwest Region. With over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Esparza brings a wealth of expertise and leadership that will be instrumental in driving ALKEME's growth and operations across this key region.

In his new role, Esparza will oversee strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening ALKEME's presence and expanding its market share in the southern and southwestern United States. His extensive background in business development, direct-to-consumer sales, and innovative marketing strategies aligns seamlessly with ALKEME's vision for sustainable growth and innovation.

"Don Esparza is an exceptional leader whose proven track record and strategic insight make him the perfect fit to lead our South/Southwest Region. His expertise in driving growth initiatives and his deep understanding of the insurance landscape will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME." We are excited to welcome Don to the ALKEME family and look forward to the impact his leadership will have on our organization."

"I am honored to join ALKEME and lead its efforts in such a dynamic region. ALKEME's innovative approach to insurance and its commitment to empowering partner agencies align perfectly with my passion for fostering growth and delivering exceptional value to clients," said Don Esparza, President of South/Southwest Region." I look forward to working with the talented team at ALKEME to achieve new milestones together."

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

