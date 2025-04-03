TopGum, Ltd.: TopGum Closes Acquisition of Island Abbey Nutritionals

New acquisition marks a strategic leap for TopGum in its expansion into the North American gummy supplement landscape

TEL-AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gummy supplement specialist TopGum Industries, Ltd. (TASE: TPGM), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Island Abbey Nutritionals, a leading CDMO specializing in supplement gummies and lozenges, located in Prince Edward Island, Canada. The transaction significantly expands TopGum's manufacturing and technological capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of functional gummies in North America and internationally.

The acquisition represents a major milestone in TopGum's journey to revolutionize the dietary supplement industry. Together with Island Abbey, TopGum's annual revenue run-rate is expected to exceed USD100 million, further strengthening its position as the partner of choice to Tier-1 brands and customers around the world.

Founded in 2004, Island Abbey has emerged as a leader in gummy and lozenge delivery formats for dietary supplements. Under the leadership of CEO Dean Williams, the company has achieved impressive growth in recent years, fuelled by a commitment to R&D and operational excellence.

Island Abbey operates a state-of-the-art, 65,000 ft² facility in Prince Edward Island. The facility features advanced manufacturing technologies-including starchless depositing, center-fill capabilities, and fully automated bottling and packaging lines-and adheres to the highest quality standards, including FDA, NSF, GMP, SQF, and Health Canada certifications.

The acquisition enhances TopGum's ability to serve North American customers with increased agility and responsiveness, while creating an integrated supply chain spanning two continents. The combined expertise and expanded capacity will support the company's ongoing mission to deliver high-quality, differentiated gummy supplements with exceptional taste, texture, and reliability.

"I want to extend my sincere congratulations to everyone who contributed to bringing this important transaction to a successful close," said Eyal Shohat, CEO of TopGum. "This marks a significant step forward for TopGum as we expand our global footprint and capabilities. We look forward to working closely with the Island Abbey team to unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth."

"On behalf of the entire Island Abbey team, I'm thrilled to officially join forces with TopGum," said Dean Williams, CEO of Island Abbey. "We're excited to bring our expertise, capabilities, and passion for product innovation into this new partnership. Together, we're well-positioned to accelerate the next chapter of growth for our customers and employees alike."

About TopGum

TopGum Industries, Ltd. is a global leader in the gummy supplement industry. The company creates and delivers a comprehensive range of supplements, including its proprietary Gummiceuticals line. TopGum's high-quality functional gummy portfolio reflects years of intensive R&D and investment in a state-of-the-art GMP- and UL-qualified facility. The company provides bespoke gummies to some of the world's largest brands in the dietary supplement and food industries in more than 20 countries across the world.

TopGum complies with the strictest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, kosher and halal-certified.

