CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment was shattered as President Trump announced sweeping trade tariffs that exceeded what the markets had anticipated. The measures are feared to fuel inflationary pressures, trigger a global economic slowdown and intensify the trade war.Wall Street Futures have tumbled. European benchmarks are also trading with heavy losses. Asian markets also finished with deep cuts.The six-currency Dollar Index plunged heavily. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices suffered heavy losses amidst an output hike by some OPEC countries. Gold slipped heavily. Cryptocurrencies also recorded significant losses.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,958.90, down 3.00% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,456.80, down 3.78% Germany's DAX at 21,854.67, down 2.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,481.27, down 1.48% France's CAC 40 at 7,617.66, down 3.07% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,139.85, down 3.09% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,735.93, down 2.77% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,859.70, down 0.94% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,342.01, down 0.24% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,849.81, down 1.52%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1109, up 2.29% GBP/USD at 1.3188, up 1.39% USD/JPY at 146.09, down 2.13% AUD/USD at 0.6364, up 1.03% USD/CAD at 1.4086, down 1.10% Dollar Index at 101.65, down 2.08%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.072%, down 2.93% Germany at 2.6550%, down 2.57% France at 3.384%, down 1.48% U.K. at 4.6265%, down 0.38% Japan at 1.340%, down 0.37%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $70.17, down 6.38%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $6.79, down 6.86%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,091.49, down 2.36%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $82,483.83, down 2.56% Ethereum at $1,792.43, down 3.69% XRP at $2.01, down 4.37% BNB at $592.25, down 1.20% Solana at $114.95, down 8.24%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX