Two Kolter Homes Active Adult Communities Recognized as Top 2025 PCR Communities

Kolter Homes, a leading home builder, is proud to announce that two of its communities, Cresswind DeLand and Cresswind at Spring Haven, have been named on the 2025 PCR Top Community list by the Private Communities Registry (PCR). This prestigious recognition is based on consumer engagement and activity during the previous calendar year and is awarded to a select number of communities featured on the PCR website.

Cresswind at Spring Haven, a new 55+ community in Newnan, Georgia, that offers a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle for active adults. Situated approximately 40 minutes south of downtown Atlanta, the community provides convenient access to the charming shops and restaurants of downtown Newnan, just five miles away. Cresswind at Spring Haven features the award-winning "Set Yourself FREE" lifestyle program, which is built on the cornerstones of Fitness, Relationships, Education, and Entertainment. The community's resident-only clubhouse, Club Cresswind, serves as the social and wellness hub, offering an outdoor resort-style pool, sports courts, fitness programs, and various clubs. All activities are curated by a full-time Lifestyle Director, ensuring residents have ample opportunities for engagement and fulfillment. The new construction homes in Georiga at Cresswind at Spring Haven range from 2 to 5 bedrooms and offer hundreds of personalization options available at the on-site Design Studio. Additionally, the community offers move-in ready homes with options selected by design professionals.

Andrew Hitch, Community Director of Cresswind at Spring Haven, reflected on the past year and the recognition: "Being named a Top Community by PCR is a tremendous honor. This recognition is a testament to the vibrant community we have built and the dedication of our team to provide an exceptional living experience for our residents. We are committed to maintaining the high standards that make Cresswind at Spring Haven a special place to live."

Cresswind DeLand is another exceptional active adult community in DeLand, Florida, built by Kolter Homes. Conveniently situated near Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, and Orlando, this gated community in Central Florida provides residents with easy access to a variety of attractions and amenities. Cresswind DeLand also features the nationally recognized "Set Yourself FREE" lifestyle program, focusing on Fitness, Relationships, Education, and Entertainment. The resident-only clubhouse boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center with stunning lake views of Lake Winnemissett, offering a perfect setting for social activities facilitated by a full-time Lifestyle Director. Outdoor amenities include pickleball and tennis courts, walking trails, a resort-style pool and spa, a resistance pool, and event and entertainment areas. The new construction homes at Cresswind DeLand range from 2 to 5 bedrooms and provide best-in-class personalization and structural options through Kolter's on-site Design Studio. Additionally, the community offers move-in ready homes with options selected by design professionals.

Emily Vaughn, Community Director of Cresswind DeLand, shared her thoughts on the recognition: "We are incredibly proud to be named a Top Community by PCR. This accolade reflects the strong sense of community and the exceptional lifestyle we offer at Cresswind DeLand. Our team is dedicated to creating a welcoming and engaging environment for our residents, and this recognition is a wonderful affirmation of our efforts."

As Kolter Homes continues to develop and enhance its communities, the home builder remains committed to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. Kolter Homes extends its gratitude to the Private Communities Registry for this recognition and to its homebuyers and residents for their trust and support.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

