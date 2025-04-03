EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 03 April 2025 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 10 April 2025, record date as of the 11 April 2025 & payment date is the 07 May 2025: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.129600 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.250600 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.141300 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.122800 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.236400 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.790300 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.019400 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.138500 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.132600 JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.278300 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.092700 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.100600 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.049100 JPM USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.307600 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.270700 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.393000 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.373600 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.263100 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.178900 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.103000 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.208600 Enquiries: Matheson Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

