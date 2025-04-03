BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in February, and at the fastest pace in a year, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.
Industrial output rose a calendar-adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.6 percent recovery in January.
Further, this was the quickest increase since February 2024, when production had risen 3.2 percent.
The electricity and gas supply output rebounded 2.5 percent annually in February versus a 6.6 percent fall a month ago. The growth in manufacturing production accelerated to 4.1 percent from 1.9 percent, while mining and quarrying output rose at a slower pace of 2.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in January, following a 2.2 percent rebound seen a month ago.
