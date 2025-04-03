BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in February, and at the fastest pace in a year, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.Industrial output rose a calendar-adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.6 percent recovery in January.Further, this was the quickest increase since February 2024, when production had risen 3.2 percent.The electricity and gas supply output rebounded 2.5 percent annually in February versus a 6.6 percent fall a month ago. The growth in manufacturing production accelerated to 4.1 percent from 1.9 percent, while mining and quarrying output rose at a slower pace of 2.0 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in January, following a 2.2 percent rebound seen a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX