Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund (TSX: MIDB, MIDB.B & MIDB.U).





MIDB seeks to provide Unitholders with attractive monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by targeting a medium duration fixed income portfolio by investing primarily in fixed income ETFs or fixed income securities issued in either the United States or Canada.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.

