Yesenia Scheker-Izquierdo Appointed U.S. Sector Leader for Asset Management and U.S. Line of Business Leader for Asset Management and Private Equity

David Neuenhaus Appointed Tax Sector Leader for Asset Management

Matt Giordano Appointed Audit Sector Leader and Audit Service Line Leader for Asset Management

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Today, KPMG LLP (KPMG), the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, announced three new leaders for its U.S. Asset Management business.

"As we continue to strengthen our position in the asset management and private equity sectors, we're excited to expand the roles of Yesenia Scheker-Izquierdo, David Neuenhaus, and Matt Giordano," said Lisa Daniels, KPMG's Vice Chair of Growth and Strategy. "Their deep industry knowledge and strong leadership will be instrumental in capitalizing on growth opportunities within these markets and meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

With various public and private market opportunities continuing to rise, this decision reinforces the firm's commitment to creating value, delivering quality service, and fostering excellence in serving asset managers, private equity firms and their portfolio companies. The KPMG 2025 Asset Management Outlook highlighted growing interest in private assets as respondents identified private debt and private equity as the asset classes that will offer the most meaningful returns over the next three years.

Yesenia Scheker-Izquierdo Appointed U.S. Sector Leader for Asset Management

Yesenia Scheker-Izquierdo has been appointed as the firm's U.S. Sector Leader for Asset Management and will also serve as the U.S. Asset Management and Private Equity Line of Business Leader, succeeding Greg Williams, who will retire in the Fall. In her expanded role, Scheker-Izquierdo will oversee the strategic direction and growth of KPMG's U.S. Asset Management and Private Equity practice, which includes over 4,000 partners and professionals in more than 50 offices across the U.S.

Scheker-Izquierdo has 25 years of experience at KPMG, specializing in tax and advisory services for global asset managers. Scheker-Izquierdo currently serves as the Office Managing Partner for New York and as the Metro New York Hub Leader. She has led key asset management client accounts for the firm and held leadership roles including New York Real Estate Tax Practice Leader and Global and National Tax Industry Leader for KPMG's Building, Construction, & Real Estate practice.

David Neuenhaus Appointed Tax Sector Leader for Asset Management

David Neuenhaus has been appointed Tax Sector Leader for Asset Management, succeeding Kevin Valek, who will retire from the firm in the Fall.

In his new role, Neuenhaus will work closely to advance the firm's strategy and execution across the ever-evolving asset management sector. Neuenhaus will focus on enhancing our services to best serve the needs of our clients. Neuenhaus has deep industry knowledge and an extensive network of relationships that will help drive the strategic growth and connectivity of KPMG's Tax practice within the Asset Management sector.

Neuenhaus brings more than 25 years of experience, currently serving as the NY Financial Services Business Unit Partner in Charge, as well as the leader of KPMG's Global Institutional Investors Group. Neuenhaus has served as Deputy Lead for US Asset Management - Tax, for the past four years and has been an active and influential member of the KPMG global tax leadership team, working to align KPMG's global activities and US strategies with evolving market demand.

Matt Giordano Appointed Audit Sector Leader and Audit Service Line Leader for Asset Management

Matt Giordano has been appointed Audit Sector and Service Line Leader for Asset Management succeeding Troy Butts, who will retire from the firm in the Fall.

In his role, Giordano will focus on accelerating growth in the Asset Management sector, enhancing quality and operational excellence as well as delivering a better experience to our clients and our people by standardizing, centralizing, and automating key areas of the audit. Giordano will work with our public and private clients to bring our data and technology-enabled approach to their audits.

Giordano currently serves as the national leader for KPMG's Public Investment Management Practice and has more than 20 years of experience in the investment management industry providing professional services to investment advisers, registered mutual funds, business development companies, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital and real estate funds. Prior to KPMG, Giordano spent five years at the US Securities and Exchange Commission where he was the former Chief Accountant for the Division of Investment Management.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

