Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - ConnectPlayers, a leading sports networking platform serving users across Canada and North America, is introducing its Sports Club Creation Feature. This is a new digital solution for those seeking to form, manage, and strengthen athletic communities. ConnectPlayers states that the creation of this feature is meant to signify its long-term commitment to enabling players, enthusiasts, and sports groups to coordinate games, social gatherings, and recreational leagues with greater ease.

The Sports Club Creation Feature is only the latest addition in ConnectPlayers' line of services meant to help individuals who want to find teammates or opponents in a convenient manner. Although many casual athletes desire an active lifestyle, they frequently encounter obstacles in organizing events or forming cohesive clubs.

ConnectPlayers-combining location-based matching with privacy-conscious sign-up procedures-has responded to this demand by offering a straightforward, user-focused digital experience.

ConnectPlayers is perfectly positioned, providing a tool that reduces administrative hassles, allowing participants to focus on their chosen recreational pursuits rather than logistical details. The platform has garnered attention for its complimentary registration, no-personal-data-required framework, and easy-to-navigate design that immediately matches players based on skill level, sport selection, and ZIP/postal code.

"The new feature is a simple way for people to create, join, and coordinate clubs online," said Aman Bassi, CEO of ConnectPlayers. "We noticed many of our clients were wanting to move beyond one-on-one meetups in order to build lasting groups. This feature is exactly what they want; it lets club founders and members communicate, schedule events, and grow their communities."

ConnectPlayers launched in 2023. Within months, it expanded to other key areas such as Toronto, British Columbia and California's Bay Area, resulting in significant user growth. The platform's functionality covers 25 different sports and activities, including tennis, basketball, cycling, and soccer. Users simply select a sport, indicate their skill level, and then see potential partners located within a specific geographical radius.

Plans for additional features in the coming year include a marketplace for buying and selling sports equipment, which will allow users to acquire and trade gear. A training module for finding coaches will follow, aiming to assist players in refining their skills or discovering new activities.

"People are always looking for a sense of unity when it comes to sports," Bassi added. "With this feature, we are meeting that desire directly by encouraging group formation and structured activities that can benefit players of all ages and abilities. We are absolutely ecstatic to see communities forming on the app."

About ConnectPlayers

ConnectPlayers is a free sports networking app designed to help athletes find partners, join clubs, and engage in local sports activities across 25 different disciplines. Launched in 2023, the platform prioritizes user privacy while fostering community-driven connections. With nearly 5-digit active users across North America and plans for international expansion, ConnectPlayers is redefining how people connect through sports.

