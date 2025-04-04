MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders figures for February. Orders are forecast to grow 3.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 7.0 percent decrease in January.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial production for February. Economists expect output to grow 0.5 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in January.At 3.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from Spain.Half an hour later, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results.At 4.00 am ET, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders publishes UK car registrations data for March.At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global construction PMI data is due. The index is expected to climb to 46.3 in March from 44.6 in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX