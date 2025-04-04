CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar fell to a 5-year low of 1.7780 against the euro, a 1-year low of 0.8789 against the Canadian dollar and an 8-month low of 90.85 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7461, 0.8909 and 95.52, respectively.Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6237 and 1.0906 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6325 and 1.0903, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.79 against the euro, 0.86 against the loonie, 89.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.07 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX