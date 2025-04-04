BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The NZ dollar fell to more than a 5-year low of 1.9400 against the euro and a 1-month low of 83.27 against the yen, from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.9085 and 84.65, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.5715 from yesterday's closing value of 0.5788.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.95 against the euro, 82.00 against the yen and 0.55 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX