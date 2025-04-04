BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Swiss franc rose to a 1-month high of 0.9458 against the euro and nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.1172 against the pound, from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.9490 and 1.1246, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc advanced to a 6-month high of 0.8529 and a 1-week high of 170.87 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8593 and 170.22, respectively.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.93 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound, 0.83 against the greenback and 173.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX