DerMedical Esthetics Inc Wins Consumer Choice Award for Cosmetic Procedures in Halifax

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces DerMedical Esthetics Inc as the top service provider in Halifax's Cosmetic Procedures category. This award recognizes DerMedical's dedication to high-quality treatments, expert care, and outstanding client satisfaction.

DerMedical Esthetics Inc is committed to helping clients look and feel their best. Their team of licensed professionals provides advanced skin treatments designed to rejuvenate and enhance appearance. In addition to in-clinic procedures, DerMedical offers a range of medical-grade at-home skincare products to support clients in achieving vibrant, healthy skin.

"We are grateful for our valued clients and dedicated staff who have made this achievement possible. Our goal is to continue delivering exceptional results and personalized care to everyone who walks through our doors," said the DerMedical Esthetics Inc team.

As one of the fastest-growing medi-spas in Halifax, DerMedical Esthetics Inc remains focused on innovation, expertise, and excellence in cosmetic procedures.

To learn more about DerMedical Esthetics Inc, CLICK HERE or visit www.dermedicalesthetics.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

