AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Redcare Pharmacy reported that its preliminary total sales for the first quarter rose 28% to 717 million euros from last year's 560 million euros, with both persistently strong growth in non-Rx sales across all countries and rapid Rx sales growth in Germany.Quarterly non-Rx sales rose 19.7% to 484 million euros from 404 million euros in the prior year. Rx sales for the Group were up 49.5% to 233 million euros from 156 million euros in the prior year.The company noted that its active customer base continued to expand at a strong pace in the first quarter, surpassing the 13 million mark.The company expects EBITDA margin for the first quarter to be back in the positive and is well on track with its full-year guidance.The company will release the full interim report for the first-quarter of 2025 on 6 May 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.