Freitag, 04.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
04.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            265.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            247.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            255.7174p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,063,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,983,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 255.7174

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1306               262.40      08:18:53          00074602725TRLO0      XLON 
623                265.20      08:24:42          00074603016TRLO0      XLON 
688                265.20      08:24:42          00074603017TRLO0      XLON 
483                265.60      08:31:22          00074603340TRLO0      XLON 
831                265.60      08:31:22          00074603341TRLO0      XLON 
1371               265.00      08:38:20          00074603616TRLO0      XLON 
486                263.80      08:49:20          00074604015TRLO0      XLON 
766                263.80      08:49:20          00074604016TRLO0      XLON 
1290               263.00      08:56:14          00074604144TRLO0      XLON 
252                263.00      09:09:32          00074604720TRLO0      XLON 
1012               263.00      09:09:32          00074604721TRLO0      XLON 
161                263.00      09:20:31          00074605106TRLO0      XLON 
1188               263.00      09:20:31          00074605107TRLO0      XLON 
1000               262.40      09:21:02          00074605138TRLO0      XLON 
221                262.40      09:21:02          00074605139TRLO0      XLON 
951                262.40      09:21:02          00074605140TRLO0      XLON 
385                262.40      09:21:02          00074605141TRLO0      XLON 
1213               262.00      09:24:42          00074605258TRLO0      XLON 
1309               263.00      09:35:31          00074605790TRLO0      XLON 
307                263.00      09:35:31          00074605791TRLO0      XLON 
1293               263.00      09:36:03          00074605838TRLO0      XLON 
491                263.00      09:36:03          00074605839TRLO0      XLON 
831                263.00      09:40:08          00074606222TRLO0      XLON 
583                263.00      09:40:08          00074606223TRLO0      XLON 
1286               263.20      09:40:08          00074606224TRLO0      XLON 
436                263.20      09:40:08          00074606225TRLO0      XLON 
1357               263.00      09:52:51          00074606590TRLO0      XLON 
400                263.00      09:52:51          00074606591TRLO0      XLON 
329                263.00      09:52:51          00074606592TRLO0      XLON 
267                263.00      09:52:51          00074606593TRLO0      XLON 
599                263.00      09:54:16          00074606683TRLO0      XLON 
589                263.00      09:54:16          00074606684TRLO0      XLON 
1372               257.20      11:39:28          00074610862TRLO0      XLON 
1287               255.80      11:52:04          00074611347TRLO0      XLON 
1347               255.80      12:10:55          00074612094TRLO0      XLON 
1389               255.80      12:22:07          00074612520TRLO0      XLON 
379                255.20      12:24:52          00074612562TRLO0      XLON 
1003               255.20      12:24:52          00074612563TRLO0      XLON 
1213               254.60      12:54:32          00074613721TRLO0      XLON 
349                255.20      13:00:00          00074613909TRLO0      XLON 
497                255.20      13:00:00          00074613910TRLO0      XLON 
435                255.20      13:00:00          00074613911TRLO0      XLON 
397                256.60      13:18:12          00074614438TRLO0      XLON 
167                256.60      13:18:12          00074614439TRLO0      XLON 
350                256.60      13:18:12          00074614440TRLO0      XLON 
53                256.20      13:19:27          00074614540TRLO0      XLON 
1404               256.20      13:20:41          00074614641TRLO0      XLON 
1235               255.40      13:29:52          00074614929TRLO0      XLON 
387                254.80      13:39:57          00074615274TRLO0      XLON 
453                254.80      13:39:57          00074615275TRLO0      XLON 
440                254.80      13:39:57          00074615276TRLO0      XLON 
187                254.80      13:39:57          00074615277TRLO0      XLON 
1258               253.60      13:42:31          00074615346TRLO0      XLON 
1266               253.80      13:42:31          00074615347TRLO0      XLON 
1214               250.60      14:01:58          00074616265TRLO0      XLON 
700                251.40      14:16:20          00074616922TRLO0      XLON 
194                251.40      14:16:20          00074616923TRLO0      XLON 
1374               250.40      14:21:28          00074617065TRLO0      XLON 
163                250.40      14:29:37          00074617380TRLO0      XLON 
1258               250.40      14:29:37          00074617381TRLO0      XLON 
1314               250.00      14:36:31          00074617919TRLO0      XLON 
337                249.40      14:38:32          00074617998TRLO0      XLON 
139                250.00      14:43:48          00074618170TRLO0      XLON 
1144               250.00      14:43:48          00074618171TRLO0      XLON 
1382               250.00      14:54:48          00074618636TRLO0      XLON 
488                250.00      14:56:31          00074618782TRLO0      XLON 
752                250.00      14:56:31          00074618783TRLO0      XLON 
1218               250.60      15:09:12          00074619315TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.