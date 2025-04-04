DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 265.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 247.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 255.7174p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,063,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,983,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 255.7174

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1306 262.40 08:18:53 00074602725TRLO0 XLON 623 265.20 08:24:42 00074603016TRLO0 XLON 688 265.20 08:24:42 00074603017TRLO0 XLON 483 265.60 08:31:22 00074603340TRLO0 XLON 831 265.60 08:31:22 00074603341TRLO0 XLON 1371 265.00 08:38:20 00074603616TRLO0 XLON 486 263.80 08:49:20 00074604015TRLO0 XLON 766 263.80 08:49:20 00074604016TRLO0 XLON 1290 263.00 08:56:14 00074604144TRLO0 XLON 252 263.00 09:09:32 00074604720TRLO0 XLON 1012 263.00 09:09:32 00074604721TRLO0 XLON 161 263.00 09:20:31 00074605106TRLO0 XLON 1188 263.00 09:20:31 00074605107TRLO0 XLON 1000 262.40 09:21:02 00074605138TRLO0 XLON 221 262.40 09:21:02 00074605139TRLO0 XLON 951 262.40 09:21:02 00074605140TRLO0 XLON 385 262.40 09:21:02 00074605141TRLO0 XLON 1213 262.00 09:24:42 00074605258TRLO0 XLON 1309 263.00 09:35:31 00074605790TRLO0 XLON 307 263.00 09:35:31 00074605791TRLO0 XLON 1293 263.00 09:36:03 00074605838TRLO0 XLON 491 263.00 09:36:03 00074605839TRLO0 XLON 831 263.00 09:40:08 00074606222TRLO0 XLON 583 263.00 09:40:08 00074606223TRLO0 XLON 1286 263.20 09:40:08 00074606224TRLO0 XLON 436 263.20 09:40:08 00074606225TRLO0 XLON 1357 263.00 09:52:51 00074606590TRLO0 XLON 400 263.00 09:52:51 00074606591TRLO0 XLON 329 263.00 09:52:51 00074606592TRLO0 XLON 267 263.00 09:52:51 00074606593TRLO0 XLON 599 263.00 09:54:16 00074606683TRLO0 XLON 589 263.00 09:54:16 00074606684TRLO0 XLON 1372 257.20 11:39:28 00074610862TRLO0 XLON 1287 255.80 11:52:04 00074611347TRLO0 XLON 1347 255.80 12:10:55 00074612094TRLO0 XLON 1389 255.80 12:22:07 00074612520TRLO0 XLON 379 255.20 12:24:52 00074612562TRLO0 XLON 1003 255.20 12:24:52 00074612563TRLO0 XLON 1213 254.60 12:54:32 00074613721TRLO0 XLON 349 255.20 13:00:00 00074613909TRLO0 XLON 497 255.20 13:00:00 00074613910TRLO0 XLON 435 255.20 13:00:00 00074613911TRLO0 XLON 397 256.60 13:18:12 00074614438TRLO0 XLON 167 256.60 13:18:12 00074614439TRLO0 XLON 350 256.60 13:18:12 00074614440TRLO0 XLON 53 256.20 13:19:27 00074614540TRLO0 XLON 1404 256.20 13:20:41 00074614641TRLO0 XLON 1235 255.40 13:29:52 00074614929TRLO0 XLON 387 254.80 13:39:57 00074615274TRLO0 XLON 453 254.80 13:39:57 00074615275TRLO0 XLON 440 254.80 13:39:57 00074615276TRLO0 XLON 187 254.80 13:39:57 00074615277TRLO0 XLON 1258 253.60 13:42:31 00074615346TRLO0 XLON 1266 253.80 13:42:31 00074615347TRLO0 XLON 1214 250.60 14:01:58 00074616265TRLO0 XLON 700 251.40 14:16:20 00074616922TRLO0 XLON 194 251.40 14:16:20 00074616923TRLO0 XLON 1374 250.40 14:21:28 00074617065TRLO0 XLON 163 250.40 14:29:37 00074617380TRLO0 XLON 1258 250.40 14:29:37 00074617381TRLO0 XLON 1314 250.00 14:36:31 00074617919TRLO0 XLON 337 249.40 14:38:32 00074617998TRLO0 XLON 139 250.00 14:43:48 00074618170TRLO0 XLON 1144 250.00 14:43:48 00074618171TRLO0 XLON 1382 250.00 14:54:48 00074618636TRLO0 XLON 488 250.00 14:56:31 00074618782TRLO0 XLON 752 250.00 14:56:31 00074618783TRLO0 XLON 1218 250.60 15:09:12 00074619315TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)