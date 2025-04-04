Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 3 April 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 265.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 247.60p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 255.7174p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,063,320 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,983,130.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 255.7174

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1306 262.40 08:18:53 00074602725TRLO0 XLON 623 265.20 08:24:42 00074603016TRLO0 XLON 688 265.20 08:24:42 00074603017TRLO0 XLON 483 265.60 08:31:22 00074603340TRLO0 XLON 831 265.60 08:31:22 00074603341TRLO0 XLON 1371 265.00 08:38:20 00074603616TRLO0 XLON 486 263.80 08:49:20 00074604015TRLO0 XLON 766 263.80 08:49:20 00074604016TRLO0 XLON 1290 263.00 08:56:14 00074604144TRLO0 XLON 252 263.00 09:09:32 00074604720TRLO0 XLON 1012 263.00 09:09:32 00074604721TRLO0 XLON 161 263.00 09:20:31 00074605106TRLO0 XLON 1188 263.00 09:20:31 00074605107TRLO0 XLON 1000 262.40 09:21:02 00074605138TRLO0 XLON 221 262.40 09:21:02 00074605139TRLO0 XLON 951 262.40 09:21:02 00074605140TRLO0 XLON 385 262.40 09:21:02 00074605141TRLO0 XLON 1213 262.00 09:24:42 00074605258TRLO0 XLON 1309 263.00 09:35:31 00074605790TRLO0 XLON 307 263.00 09:35:31 00074605791TRLO0 XLON 1293 263.00 09:36:03 00074605838TRLO0 XLON 491 263.00 09:36:03 00074605839TRLO0 XLON 831 263.00 09:40:08 00074606222TRLO0 XLON 583 263.00 09:40:08 00074606223TRLO0 XLON 1286 263.20 09:40:08 00074606224TRLO0 XLON 436 263.20 09:40:08 00074606225TRLO0 XLON 1357 263.00 09:52:51 00074606590TRLO0 XLON 400 263.00 09:52:51 00074606591TRLO0 XLON 329 263.00 09:52:51 00074606592TRLO0 XLON 267 263.00 09:52:51 00074606593TRLO0 XLON 599 263.00 09:54:16 00074606683TRLO0 XLON 589 263.00 09:54:16 00074606684TRLO0 XLON 1372 257.20 11:39:28 00074610862TRLO0 XLON 1287 255.80 11:52:04 00074611347TRLO0 XLON 1347 255.80 12:10:55 00074612094TRLO0 XLON 1389 255.80 12:22:07 00074612520TRLO0 XLON 379 255.20 12:24:52 00074612562TRLO0 XLON 1003 255.20 12:24:52 00074612563TRLO0 XLON 1213 254.60 12:54:32 00074613721TRLO0 XLON 349 255.20 13:00:00 00074613909TRLO0 XLON 497 255.20 13:00:00 00074613910TRLO0 XLON 435 255.20 13:00:00 00074613911TRLO0 XLON 397 256.60 13:18:12 00074614438TRLO0 XLON 167 256.60 13:18:12 00074614439TRLO0 XLON 350 256.60 13:18:12 00074614440TRLO0 XLON 53 256.20 13:19:27 00074614540TRLO0 XLON 1404 256.20 13:20:41 00074614641TRLO0 XLON 1235 255.40 13:29:52 00074614929TRLO0 XLON 387 254.80 13:39:57 00074615274TRLO0 XLON 453 254.80 13:39:57 00074615275TRLO0 XLON 440 254.80 13:39:57 00074615276TRLO0 XLON 187 254.80 13:39:57 00074615277TRLO0 XLON 1258 253.60 13:42:31 00074615346TRLO0 XLON 1266 253.80 13:42:31 00074615347TRLO0 XLON 1214 250.60 14:01:58 00074616265TRLO0 XLON 700 251.40 14:16:20 00074616922TRLO0 XLON 194 251.40 14:16:20 00074616923TRLO0 XLON 1374 250.40 14:21:28 00074617065TRLO0 XLON 163 250.40 14:29:37 00074617380TRLO0 XLON 1258 250.40 14:29:37 00074617381TRLO0 XLON 1314 250.00 14:36:31 00074617919TRLO0 XLON 337 249.40 14:38:32 00074617998TRLO0 XLON 139 250.00 14:43:48 00074618170TRLO0 XLON 1144 250.00 14:43:48 00074618171TRLO0 XLON 1382 250.00 14:54:48 00074618636TRLO0 XLON 488 250.00 14:56:31 00074618782TRLO0 XLON 752 250.00 14:56:31 00074618783TRLO0 XLON 1218 250.60 15:09:12 00074619315TRLO0 XLON

1422 250.40 15:09:45 00074619351TRLO0 XLON 500 249.00 15:20:17 00074619786TRLO0 XLON 943 249.00 15:20:17 00074619787TRLO0 XLON 1348 248.20 15:21:45 00074619834TRLO0 XLON 1373 249.60 15:29:42 00074620055TRLO0 XLON 1204 249.60 15:35:06 00074620325TRLO0 XLON 1256 249.00 15:37:56 00074620466TRLO0 XLON 43 249.40 15:42:56 00074620625TRLO0 XLON 1409 249.40 15:42:56 00074620626TRLO0 XLON 1286 248.00 15:53:34 00074621449TRLO0 XLON 1348 248.00 15:58:04 00074621718TRLO0 XLON 40 248.00 15:58:04 00074621719TRLO0 XLON 1228 247.60 16:02:12 00074622055TRLO0 XLON 119 248.00 16:11:52 00074622720TRLO0 XLON 647 248.80 16:16:43 00074623067TRLO0 XLON 200 249.40 16:17:08 00074623104TRLO0 XLON 500 249.40 16:17:08 00074623105TRLO0 XLON 500 249.40 16:17:08 00074623106TRLO0 XLON 120 249.40 16:17:08 00074623107TRLO0 XLON 200 249.40 16:17:28 00074623138TRLO0 XLON 373 249.80 16:19:30 00074623297TRLO0 XLON 1092 249.80 16:19:30 00074623298TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

