Director / PDMR Shareholdings

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Director / PDMR Shareholdings 
04-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
4 April 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholdings 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announces the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). 
 
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") 
 
Mr Jon Harris, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer, exercised their vested 
nil-cost share options granted to them in 2022 under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a 
proportion of their vested awards was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was 
retained. 
 
Name       Position Share Option  Vested awards  Shares sold  Shares   Average price per share  Date of 
             Scheme     exercised    for tax    retained  of sale (GBP)        sale 
Jon Harris    CEO   2014 LTIP   362,441*     170,947    191,494   1.8977          2 April 
                                                        2025 
Gabriel     CFO   2014 LTIP   74,261      35,027     39,234   1.8977          2 April 
Papineau-Legris                                                2025

*On exercise, Mr Harris is entitled to an amount in shares equivalent to the dividends paid to shareholders during the vesting period on the vested shares ("the Dividend Equivalent"). The Dividend Equivalent amount equates to 107,785 common shares and is included in the total of 362,441.

Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP")

On 1 April 2022, Mr Jon Harris was awarded 60,962 awards under the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"), representing 30% of his 2022 bonus award. Under the rules of the DBP, the awards vested on 20 March 2025. In addition, Mr Harris is entitled to an amount equivalent to the dividends paid to shareholders during the vesting period on the vested shares ("the Dividend Equivalent"). This amounts to GBP62,697, transferred to Mr Harris in the form of shares.

All awarded shares were net settled by the Company, resulting in the number of shares being transferred to Mr Harris on 4 April 2025 being the post-tax amount. 

Dividend 
            Share   Vested Net amount of       Net amount of shares for  Date of 
Name     Position Option  awards shares post  Equivalent Dividend Equivalent post  transfer Total number of 
            Scheme      tax      amount (GBP) tax                 shares 
                                                   transferred 
Jon Harris  CEO   DBP    60,962 32,635     62,697   16,824           4 April 49,459 
                                               2025

Market purchases were made through the Company's Employee Benefit Trust to satisfy all awarded LTIP and DBP shares.

Following the transactions, Mr Harris owns 351,724 common shares in the Company representing 0.16% of the issued share capital ("ISC"), while Mr Papineau-Legris owns 480,923 common shares in the Company representing 0.22% of the ISC.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Jon Harris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
       type of instrument 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
                            1. Exercise of 362,441 Nil-cost options pursuant to 
b)      Nature of the transaction          2014 LTIP (2022 award) 
                            2. Sale of 170,947 shares to cover tax liability 
 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       362,441 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            189.77p    170,947

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p       362,441  GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            189.77p    170,947  GBP324,406.12 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Gabriel Papineau-Legris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                    213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
       type of instrument 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
                             1. Exercise of 74,261 Nil-cost options pursuant to 
b)      Nature of the transaction           2014 LTIP (2022 award) 
                             2. Sale of 35,027 shares to cover tax liability 
 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       74,261 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            189.77p    35,027

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p       74,261  GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            189.77p    35,027  GBP66,470.74 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Jon Harris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Executive Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                 Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Petroleum Limited 
a)      instrument 
 
 
 
       Identification code

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

