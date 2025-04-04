DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Director / PDMR Shareholdings 04-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 April 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholdings Gulf Keystone announces the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Mr Jon Harris, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer, exercised their vested nil-cost share options granted to them in 2022 under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of their vested awards was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained. Name Position Share Option Vested awards Shares sold Shares Average price per share Date of Scheme exercised for tax retained of sale (GBP) sale Jon Harris CEO 2014 LTIP 362,441* 170,947 191,494 1.8977 2 April 2025 Gabriel CFO 2014 LTIP 74,261 35,027 39,234 1.8977 2 April Papineau-Legris 2025

*On exercise, Mr Harris is entitled to an amount in shares equivalent to the dividends paid to shareholders during the vesting period on the vested shares ("the Dividend Equivalent"). The Dividend Equivalent amount equates to 107,785 common shares and is included in the total of 362,441.

Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP")

On 1 April 2022, Mr Jon Harris was awarded 60,962 awards under the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"), representing 30% of his 2022 bonus award. Under the rules of the DBP, the awards vested on 20 March 2025. In addition, Mr Harris is entitled to an amount equivalent to the dividends paid to shareholders during the vesting period on the vested shares ("the Dividend Equivalent"). This amounts to GBP62,697, transferred to Mr Harris in the form of shares.

All awarded shares were net settled by the Company, resulting in the number of shares being transferred to Mr Harris on 4 April 2025 being the post-tax amount.

Dividend Share Vested Net amount of Net amount of shares for Date of Name Position Option awards shares post Equivalent Dividend Equivalent post transfer Total number of Scheme tax amount (GBP) tax shares transferred Jon Harris CEO DBP 60,962 32,635 62,697 16,824 4 April 49,459 2025

Market purchases were made through the Company's Employee Benefit Trust to satisfy all awarded LTIP and DBP shares.

Following the transactions, Mr Harris owns 351,724 common shares in the Company representing 0.16% of the issued share capital ("ISC"), while Mr Papineau-Legris owns 480,923 common shares in the Company representing 0.22% of the ISC.

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jon Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 1. Exercise of 362,441 Nil-cost options pursuant to b) Nature of the transaction 2014 LTIP (2022 award) 2. Sale of 170,947 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 362,441 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 189.77p 170,947

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 362,441 GBP0 d) - Price 189.77p 170,947 GBP324,406.12 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 1. Exercise of 74,261 Nil-cost options pursuant to b) Nature of the transaction 2014 LTIP (2022 award) 2. Sale of 35,027 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 74,261 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 189.77p 35,027

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 74,261 GBP0 d) - Price 189.77p 35,027 GBP66,470.74 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2025

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jon Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Description of the financial instrument, type of Petroleum Limited a) instrument Identification code

