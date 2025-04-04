LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas company BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said on Friday that its current Chairman Helge Lund would be stepping down from his position in due course. The Board of Directors has started a succession process to select a new Chair, the company added.Senior Independent Director, Amanda Blanc, will lead the search for the successor with support from the wider board.BP said that the selected candidate is expected to join the Board and work alongside Helge to ensure a smooth transition before officially taking on the role of Chair.Helge will likely step down from the board during 2026, following the completion of the orderly transition. During the process, the Board's main focus will remain overseeing the delivery of BP's new strategy, which will continue to be the top priority under the new Chair, the company added.Commenting on the developments, Helge said, 'Having fundamentally reset our strategy, BP's focus now is on delivering the strategy at pace, improving performance and growing shareholder value. Now is the right time to start the process to find my successor and enable an orderly and seamless handover.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX