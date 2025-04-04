Solx plans to open Puerto Rico's first solar module factory in Aguadilla with a $25 million investment. The 1 GW facility will produce 625 W panels for the utility-scale market at a repurposed Hewlett-Packard site. From pv magazine USA Solx, a US-owned and operated solar manufacturer, said it will open Puerto Rico's first solar module manufacturing facility. The factory will open in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico with an initial $25 million initial investment. It is located at a former Hewett-Packard site. The facility will have an initial 1 GW of output. A company spokesperson told pv magazine USA ...

