DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 662.9652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36135 CODE: CP9U LN ISIN: LU1602145036 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U LN Sequence No.: 381219 EQS News ID: 2111880 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 04, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)