BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in March after falling slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Friday.The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.9 percent in March, the same as in February.In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.4 percent.The number of registered unemployed individuals decreased to 132,569 in March from 135,446 in the prior month.The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, edged down to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent.Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX