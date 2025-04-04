PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production recovered at a stronger-than-expected pace in February, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.Industrial production grew 0.7 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in January. Economists had forecast output to grow 0.5 percent.Likewise, manufacturing output advanced 1.4 percent after a 0.5 percent drop in the previous month.The upturn in output was mainly driven by the 1.2 percent rebound in 'other manufacturing industries' and the 3.1 percent increase in the manufacture of machinery and equipment goods.Meanwhile, mining and quarrying, energy, water supply and waste management reported a 2.2 percent drop.Data showed that construction output grew 1.6 percent in February after a 3.7 percent fall in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX