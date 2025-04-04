BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The pound fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 0.8472 against the euro, nearly a 1-month low of 189.84 against the yen and nearly a 3-month low of 1.1094 from early highs of 0.8434, 191.77 and 1.1251, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged down to 1.2976 from an early high of 1.3114.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 187.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the franc and 1.25 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX