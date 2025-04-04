SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been removed from office after the country's Constitutional Court unanimously voted to uphold the parliamentary decision.Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the parliament on December 14 after he was forced to repeal the martial law he imposed on December 3 yielding to protests by the lawmakers.The 64-year-old politician was arrested a month later and was being investigated on charges of insurrection as the martial law order plunged the country into turmoil.Although impeachment motion against Yoon Suk Yeol was passed and he was suspended from office, as per South Korean law, an impeachment becomes valid only after at least two third of the nine-member Constitutional Court approves it.The decision of the highest court of South Korea in this case was unanimous. In its ruling delivered Friday, the judges described Yoon Suk Yeol's actions as a 'grave betrayal of the people's trust.'The acting President of the Constitutional Court Moon Hyung-bae said the presidential decree imposing martial law in the country was unconstitutional.Yoon also faces trial on a separate charge of insurrection.His removal from office paves the way for a snap presidential election within 60 days.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX