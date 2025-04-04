This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Katherine Vinnicombe, Managing Director BESS at Italy's Innovo. She says that women entering renewables today have a smoother path than it was a decade ago, although still far from equitable. "Recognizing your presence in decision-making discussions is essential. It normalizes diversity for those who follow," she states. The renewable energy sector is key to humanity's fight against climate change, reimagining how the world powers itself. To meet this challenge, the industry must harness the full potential of all available talent-including ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...