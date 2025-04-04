MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial output declined for the second straight month in February, largely due to a weaker capital goods segment, the statistical office INE said on Friday.Industrial production fell 1.9 percent on an annual basis in February, following a 1.2 percent decrease in January.Moreover, this was the fastest contraction since December 2023, when output had fallen 2.1 percent.The unadjusted industrial production also decreased 2.4 percent annually, faster than the 1.3 percent drop a month ago.Among major sectors, capital goods output slid 4.0 percent, and consumer goods production was 2.3 percent lower. Output produced in the intermediate goods segment also shrank 0.7 percent.On the other hand, energy output rose for the second successive month by 0.5 percent.Month-on-month, industrial output was up 0.7 percent, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX