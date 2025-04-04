WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Friday said it has appointed Sanjay Keswani as its chief medical officer (CMO) effective June 2, 2025.Keswani succeeds Eiry W. Roberts, who will remain with the company in a strategic advisory role.Keswani brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience across large as well as small Pharma companies. Most recently, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoBrain, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on developing therapeutics for patients with neurodegenerative diseases.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX