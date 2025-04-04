Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.04.2025
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + March Employment Report

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 4th

  • Economists estimated March's jobs report out this morning included 228,000 hires last month with the unemployment rate at 4.2 percent.
  • Wall Street is closely watching economic data to see the impact on the market's response to President Donald Trump's levy announcement on Wednesday.
  • Stocks remain under pressure early Friday as China announced retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on U.S. goods.

