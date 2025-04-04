WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has proclaimed April as Cancer Control Month. In a Presidential Proclamation issued on Thursday, Trump called upon the people of the United States to observe this month with relevant programs, ceremonies, and activities.He said his Administration remains devoted to pursuing groundbreaking medical advancement and spearheading innovative treatments to combat and prevent all forms of cancer.The administration intends to cut healthcare costs, make additional treatment options available through Right to Try, and rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in Government.Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States.Last year, more than 2 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer, and more than 600,000 lost their lives due to the disease. Since 1990, adult cancer cases have surged by 88 percent in the U.S.However, there are encouraging signs of progress, according to the White House. The combined death rate from all types of cancer continues to decline among both men and women, and the mortality rates for several common cancers - including lung, colon, breast, and ovarian - are steadily decreasing.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX