WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA astronaut Chris Williams will embark on his first mission to the International Space Station, serving as a flight engineer and Expedition 74 crew member.Williams will launch aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft in November, accompanied by his Russian counterparts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev. After launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the trio will spend approximately eight months aboard the orbiting laboratory, NASA said.During his expedition, Williams will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations that help prepare humans for future space missions.Selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021, Williams graduated with the 23rd astronaut class in 2024. He began training for his first space station flight assignment immediately after completing initial astronaut candidate training.For more than two decades, astronauts from various countries have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. The station is a critical testbed for NASA to understand and overcome the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and to expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX