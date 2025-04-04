CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The turbulence in global markets that followed the sweeping trade tariff announcements by the U.S. and the responses by trade partners roiled market sentiment across regions and asset classes. Mixed labor market data from the U.S. also added to the uncertainty in world markets.Wall Street Futures extended losses after China reciprocated with fresh tariffs. European benchmarks are also trading with massive losses. Asian markets also finished with deep cuts.The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded after Thursday's plunge. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices plunged to a four-year low. Gold extended losses. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 39,427.80, down 2.76% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,227.90, down 3.13% Germany's DAX at 20,783.77, down 4.22% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,134.23, down 4.02% France's CAC 40 at 7,301.23, down 3.92% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,900.55, down 4.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,780.58, down 2.75% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,667.80, down 2.44% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,342.01, down 0.24% (Apr 3) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,849.81, down 1.52% (Apr 3)Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1026, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.3003, down 0.73% USD/JPY at 145.19, down 0.60% AUD/USD at 0.6100, down 3.62% USD/CAD at 1.4200, up 0.74% Dollar Index at 102.23, up 0.16%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 3.929%, down 3.11% Germany at 2.5365%, down 3.96% France at 3.304%, down 1.93% U.K. at 4.4915%, down 0.70% Japan at 1.172%, down 0.26%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $65.15, down 7.11%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $61.72, down 7.81%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,091.55, down 0.97%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $82,659.95, up 0.94% Ethereum at $1,781.33, up 0.71% XRP at $2.05, up 3.03% BNB at $589.90, up 0.66% Solana at $115.06, up 1.17%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX