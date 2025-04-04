BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China hit back against the United State's retaliatory tariffs by imposing 34 percent import duty on all U.S. goods accusing Washington of imposing tariffs that were 'not in line with international trade rules.'The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday that the additional tariffs on U.S. products will come into force on April 10.President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced an additional tariff of 34 percent on Chinese goods as part of his 'Liberation Day' package.China now faces an overall import duty of 54 percent.China also outlined new restrictions on US companies by adding 16 of them into its 'export control' list, saying that they have 'behaviors that may endanger China's national security and interests.'Beijing also suspended the export qualifications of 6 American firms.The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced on Friday that it has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization against the latest round of U.S. trade tariffs.'It is a typical unilateral bullying practice that endangers the stability of the global economic and trade order,' a Commerce Ministry spokesperson said at a news conference.The U.S. approach 'seriously violates WTO rules, damages the legitimate rights and interests of WTO members, and undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order,' the spokesperson added.Stock markets in New York, London, Berlin and Paris have all dropped following the news.Trump said on Truth Social Friday morning that his 'policies will never change'.'To the many investors coming into the United States and investing massive amounts of money, my policies will never change,' he said in a message posted on the social media platform.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX