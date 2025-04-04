China's Jinneng Group has started building 5 GW of solar across three projects in a coal mining subsidence zone in northern China, with a $2. 3 billion investment. The projects, bolstered by 2 GW of thermal power and 3. 4 GWh of energy storage, will supply 9. 3 TWh of clean electricity per year. Jinneng Group, one of Shanxi Province's largest state-owned energy companies, broke ground on three large-scale photovoltaic projects with a combined installed capacity of 5 GW in the coal mining subsidence areas of Datong, northern Shanxi. The total investment for the projects is estimated at CNY16. ...

