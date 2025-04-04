DJ Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (UTEC LN) Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Apr-2025 / 18:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 03-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.7966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2653846 CODE: UTEC LN ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000Y9MG996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTEC LN Sequence No.: 381269 EQS News ID: 2112154 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 04, 2025 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)