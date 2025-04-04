WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at the University Hospital of Liege in Belgium have created the first detailed explanation of what happens in the brain during near-death experiences or NDEs. They published their findings in Nature Reviews Neurology.To build their model, the team reviewed many previous studies on NDEs. These studies looked at everything from brain chemistry during NDEs to how people later interpreted those experiences. They also examined research on psychedelic drugs like psilocybin (from magic mushrooms) and rare types of seizures that cause intense feelings of joy.Instead of studying one group of people, the researchers pulled together data from many studies, including those on animals and brain scans from critically ill patients. This helped them understand how physical changes in the brain could trigger NDEs.Their findings revealed that things like lack of oxygen, too much carbon dioxide, and problems with how the brain uses energy can all lead to the vivid thoughts and feelings people often report during NDEs.They also discovered that during an NDE, the brain releases large amounts of serotonin and endorphins. These chemicals boost mood and reduce pain, which may explain why many people feel peaceful and calm during the experience.The scientists also explored how people remember these moments if they were in danger at the time. They found that the reason lies in three key brain chemicals- acetylcholine, noradrenaline, and glutamine, which deal with memory, learning, focus, and the fight-or-flight response, helping the brain hold onto the memory of the NDE.Using all this information, the researchers proposed a model that also considers how NDEs might have helped humans survive in the past, suggesting that feeling calm and alert can help in many cases. Notably, the brain releases the right mix of chemicals to boost memory, awareness, and reduce panic, making survival more likely.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX