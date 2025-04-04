LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Young children should not consume drinks containing artificial sweeteners, according to a major new review by the UK's Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition.The government-backed committee warns that early exposure to sweetened beverages whether with sugar or non-sugar sweeteners can shape long-term taste preferences, increasing the likelihood of excessive sweetness cravings later in life.The SACN's recommendations follow a 2023 report by the World Health Organization, which raised concerns about potential links between high NSS consumption and increased risks of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.In its latest findings, SACN echoed those concerns, emphasizing that preschool children should primarily consume water or unsweetened drinks. It also advised that young children be offered only foods free from added sugar or sweeteners.While artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, stevia, and sucralose are approved for use in the UK and have passed safety evaluations, SACN noted that the evidence for their benefits particularly in reducing tooth decay is weak.The committee acknowledged that NSS may help older children and adults reduce calorie and sugar intake in the short term but stressed that they are not essential for healthy weight management and should not be viewed as the only solution.Experts also highlighted a significant lack of data on how much of these sweeteners the UK population is actually consuming. SACN is urging manufacturers to disclose sweetener quantities in their products to improve transparency and support future health assessments.The Department of Health and Social Care reiterated its commitment to tackling obesity, while the Food Standards Agency backed SACN's call for further research and better industry data.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX