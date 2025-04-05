Art Shopping 2025: Kasashima Gallery and 20 Asian Artists Showcase the Allure of the East

Art Shopping 2025 opened in spectacular fashion on April 4 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. Kasashima Gallery from Japan presented a themed exhibition titled "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail" , featuring innovative creations by 20 artists from Taiwan and Japan. These works combined traditional Chinese ink art with Kyoto-style folding fans, drawing significant attention from international tourists, art enthusiasts, and media outlets. The exhibition area not only embodies the results of cross-national collaboration but also offers the public a fresh perspective on the creative fusion of Eastern cultures. It continues to showcase the innovation and appeal of Asian art on the global stage.

Asian artists participating in the exhibition pose for a group photo in the display area. Seated in the front row from left to right are Lu Lan-Hsin, Tsai Yu-Yun, Chien Hsuan-Ming, Chen Meng-Huan, Huang Tzu-Ying, and Wu Li-Ying. Standing in the second row from left to right are guests Klervi, Arthur Og, Alexandre, Daulieprane, Valentin, and Cristel Fréon. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

The "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail" exhibition area features Kyo folding fans crafted by a century-old fan workshop in Kyoto as the primary medium. These works integrate elements of Chinese landscape painting, bird-and-flower painting, traditional brush calligraphy, pen calligraphy, and contemporary art, captivating the attention of European and American visitors. Kasashima Gallery arranged professional multilingual guided tours, with Wei-Ting, Lin and Li-Lun, Wang providing clear and accessible explanations of the artworks, which combined Chinese culture and Japanese craftsmanship, in fluent French and English.

Li-Lun Wang (far left), a staff member of Kasashima Gallery, explains the artistic concepts behind the works in fluent English and French. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Wei-Ting Lin (far right), a staff member of Kasashima Gallery, introduces the exhibits to international visitors in multiple languages. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Kasashima Gallery has invited a strong lineup of artists for this exhibition, including Taiwanese artists Chen Meng-Huan, Angela Lin, Wu Li-Ying, Cheng Tzu-Leong, Chou Yao-Tsung, Chang Yu-Hsuan, Wu Pei-Chi, Huang Tzu-Ying, Wang Guang-Hwa, Chien Hsuan-Ming, Ho Ming-Chu, Yang Ching-Chiang, Wu Hsiu-Yin, Tsai Yu-Yun, Lu Lan-Hsin, Kigawa Kokoro, as well as Japanese artists Sakaguchi Juri and Wada Chiari.

The "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail" exhibition area was well received by European and American visitors, with many stopping to purchase artworks. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Yu Le, Public Relations Manager of Kasashima Gallery, stated that the exhibition not only showcases the aesthetic depth of Eastern culture but also aims to reintroduce the significance and potential of Asian art within a contemporary global context through thematic curation. Kasashima has long been dedicated to promoting international exchange in Asian art, actively participating in major exhibitions in Spain, the United States, Italy, Japan, and beyond, with a mission to bridge Asian creativity and the global art scene. Looking ahead, the gallery plans to combine physical exhibitions with digital curatorial platforms to support more Asian artists in gaining international visibility and expanding their cultural influence.

Art Shopping 2025 is currently taking place from April 4 to 6 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. As one of the key annual events in the international contemporary art salon circuit, this year's edition continues its mission to promote diverse artistic languages. The exhibition presents a wide array of works across disciplines such as painting, sculpture, photography, installation art, design, and crafts, reflecting the richness of contemporary artistic practices in terms of cultural context, materials and techniques, and creative concepts. Visitors are welcome to attend and experience the distinctive allure of this international art event in person.

