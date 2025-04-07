AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) announced preliminary first-quarter of 2025 results that exceeded its outlook for both net sales and adjusted earnings per share, reflecting strong performances across many growth drivers. The company raised its adjusted earnings per share outlook for full-year 2025.The company expects first quarter adjusted earnings per share to be at least $0.55 CER compared to the previously communicated outlook for about $0.50 at constant exchange rates. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Net sales grew approximately 5% or 7% at constant exchange rates, to about $483 million in the first-quarter of 2025, surpassing the previously communicated outlook for about 3% CER growth or 4% CER core business excluding discontinued products such as NeuMoDx and Dialunox. Analysts expect revenue of $464.79 million for the quarter.Qiagen raised its adjusted earnings per share outlook for full-year 2025 in light of the strong sales growth in the first quarter and the overall current business trends, which includes expected headwinds from the recently announced U.S. import tariffs and a better-than-expected tax environment.Full-year 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share to be about $2.35 at constant exchange rates, up from the prior outlook of about $2.28 at CER. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.29 per share for fiscal year 2025. But the company reaffirmed its goal to improve the adjusted operating income margin to above 30% for the year.Additionally, Qiagen now expects to reach the mid-term adjusted operating income margin goal of at least 31% well ahead of the original 2028 timeline, reflecting the stronger-than-anticipated improvements delivered during 2024 and 2025.The company noted that it will provide additional perspectives on the outlook for full-year 2025 with the publication of the first quarter of 2025 results on May 7, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX