BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's industrial output and external trade figures. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.9 percent month-on-month in February, in contrast to the 2.0 percent increase in January. The trade surplus is seen rising to EUR 18.4 billion from EUR 16.0 billion in the previous month.In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are expected to rise 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in March, following a 0.1 percent drop in February.At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to fall to -8.9 in April from -2.9 in March.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area retail sales data for February. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent decrease in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX