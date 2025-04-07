TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased less than expected in February after improving in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 107.9 in February from 108.2 in January. The score was forecast to increase to 108.4.Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 116.9, up from 116.1 in the previous month.Data showed that the lagging index weakened to 110.8 in February from 111.2 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX