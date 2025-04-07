BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in March, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.Consumer prices rose 4.4 percent yearly in March, slower than February's 19-month high of 5.3 percent increase.Compared to last year, prices have risen across almost all categories of goods and services, except clothing and footwear, which declined by 3.4 percent, the agency said.Inflation based on transportation eased to 6.3 percent from 8.0 percent, while that of food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 6.7 percent from 5.1 percent. Housing costs were 3.9 percent pricier.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in March, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX