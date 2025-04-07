DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (U71G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.4108 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1777482 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 381338 EQS News ID: 2112386 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)