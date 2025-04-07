Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07
[07.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|395,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,324,334.04
|10.9208
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|392,766,779.66
|105.5811
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,313,761.19
|9.8850
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|137,934.00
|SEK
|0
|1,451,328.37
|10.5219
