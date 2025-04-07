DJ Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc (WEXU LN) Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.5213 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11715430 CODE: WEXU LN ISIN: IE00085PWS28 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00085PWS28 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEXU LN Sequence No.: 381301 EQS News ID: 2112312 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 07, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)