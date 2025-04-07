Valoe Oyj: Valoe Has Been Decleared Bankrupt

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 7 April 2025 at 10.10 Finnish time

The District Court of Pohjois-Savo has today, April 7, 2025, decleared Valoe Corporation bankrupt.

The Board of Valoe cordially thanks its employees, customers, partners, and shareholders for their support.

In Mikkeli 7 April 2025

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

Valoe Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.