BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The New Zealand dollar fell to more than a 5-year low of 1.9840 against the euro and nearly a 3-year low of 80.33 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.9576 and 82.19, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi slipped to more than a 2-month low of 0.5521 from last week's closing value of 0.5595.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.99 against the euro, 79.00 against the yen and 0.53 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX