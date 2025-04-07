CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar fell to more than 5-year lows of 0.5957 against the U.S. dollar, 1.8388 against the euro and 0.8488 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 0.6041, 1.8116 and 0.8589, respectively.Against the yen and the New Zealand dollar, the aussie dropped to more than a 2-year low of 86.68 and nearly a 1-year low of 1.0795 from Friday's closing quotes of 88.74 and 1.0795, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 1.86 against the euro, 0.83 against the loonie, 85.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX