OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial output expanded in February after falling in the previous two months, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent month-over-month in February, reversing a 1.8 percent decline in January.The output produced in the extraction and related services rebounded 1.6 percent, and manufacturing production also recovered strongly by 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, the growth in utility sector output eased to 1.3 percent from 2.6 percent.Among main industrial groupings, capital goods output grew the most by 6.4 percent, followed by consumer goods division with 5.0 percent.On an annual basis, industrial production showed a flat change in February versus a 6.5 percent fall in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX